Post (POST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Post to announce earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $2.0238 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Post had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Post to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Post Trading Up 3.4%

Post stock opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Post has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $117.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POST. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Post from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Post from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $119.00 to $106.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POST

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $649,839.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,990.35. This trade represents a 29.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 212,325 shares during the period. H Squared Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $19,115,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,959,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 773.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 176,386 shares of the company's stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 156,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Post by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 219,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 148,390 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Neutral Sentiment: No new earnings release, guidance update, acquisition announcement, analyst action, or other material disclosure involving POST was included in the latest news flow.

No new earnings release, guidance update, acquisition announcement, analyst action, or other material disclosure involving was included in the latest news flow. Neutral Sentiment: The most recent company-specific results provided show adjusted strength: Post reported quarterly EPS of $1.94, exceeding the $1.73 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.04 billion was below expectations of $2.08 billion. Revenue nevertheless increased 4.7% year over year.

The most recent company-specific results provided show adjusted strength: Post reported quarterly EPS of $1.94, exceeding the $1.73 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.04 billion was below expectations of $2.08 billion. Revenue nevertheless increased 4.7% year over year. Neutral Sentiment: Shares opened at $97.49, above the 50-day moving average of $90.62 but near the 200-day moving average of $98.08, suggesting that broader market conditions and technical trading may be influencing the stock in the absence of fresh company news.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

Further Reading

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