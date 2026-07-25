Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.3750.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.25 to $23.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

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Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $661.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 million. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Postal Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1,156.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 360.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company's stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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