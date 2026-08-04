Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.410-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.25 to $23.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $23.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSTL

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSTL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 361,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,773. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.38 million, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.79. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Postal Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,156.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 360.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company's stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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