Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 15.84%. Postal Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.410-1.430 EPS.

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Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. 361,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,773. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $638.38 million, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Postal Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTL. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $22.25 to $23.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTL

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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