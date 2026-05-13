Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Powell Industries from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Powell Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "hold" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Powell Industries from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Stock Down 4.3%

POWL stock opened at $308.05 on Monday. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $328.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business's 50-day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.15.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.09). Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $296.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Powell Industries news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,678,400. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 4,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,568,539.96. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 216,738 shares of company stock worth $38,231,123 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company's stock.

Powell Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Powell Industries this week:

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm's offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell's products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

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