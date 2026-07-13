Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.5020, with a volume of 44495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSIX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Power Solutions International from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Freedom Capital lowered Power Solutions International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Power Solutions International from $110.51 to $92.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.95.

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Power Solutions International Stock Down 6.5%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $743.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Solutions International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Power Solutions International by 38.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,381 shares of the company's stock worth $49,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Power Solutions International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 466,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,382,000 after buying an additional 23,108 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,702,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Solutions International by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 328,761 shares of the company's stock worth $20,229,000 after buying an additional 122,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Power Solutions International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 81,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company's stock.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle, industrial and military applications. Headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois, the company develops and assembles advanced diesel engine and transmission packages under the Atlas® brand, combining proprietary engine technology with high-efficiency transmissions to deliver power-dense systems. These solutions are tailored for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, construction equipment, generator sets and specialty vehicles.

In addition to complete powertrain systems, the company offers a broad range of component products including diesel engines, transmissions and aftertreatment modules.

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