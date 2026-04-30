PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Mizuho

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Mizuho's target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.57.

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PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average of $107.41. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,949,025.01. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $10,230,445.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 111,361 shares of company stock worth $14,387,293 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,159,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,593,443,000 after buying an additional 2,521,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,829,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,314,529,000 after acquiring an additional 565,523 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,478,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $799,318,000 after acquiring an additional 379,879 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,990,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $716,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $644,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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