PPL (PPL) Projected to Announce Earnings on Friday

PPL (NYSE:PPL - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $2.1902 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

PPL (NYSE:PPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. PPL's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $35.54 on Friday. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. PPL's dividend payout ratio is 69.51%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 34,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $772,645.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 561,482 shares in the company, valued at $12,397,522.56. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristen Robinson sold 37,107 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $929,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 222,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,569.85. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PPL by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,776 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 44,657 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 62,375 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Align Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 249,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays raised their target price on PPL from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of PPL to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.67.

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PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation is an energy company that owns and operates electric transmission and distribution infrastructure and provides related customer services. The company's core business centers on delivering electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers through regulated utility operations, maintaining grid reliability, responding to outages and managing customer billing and account services.

PPL's activities include construction and maintenance of distribution and transmission lines, meter and grid management, and programs to support energy efficiency and the interconnection of distributed resources.

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