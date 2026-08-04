Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $54.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.91 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 646.99% and a positive return on equity of 717.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6322.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Precigen's conference call:

PAPZIMEOS revenue surged to $53.1 million in Q2 from $21.6 million in Q1, a more than 145% sequential increase that drove Precigen to quarterly net income of $20.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

from $21.6 million in Q1, a more than 145% sequential increase that drove Precigen to quarterly net income of $20.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. Commercial adoption continued to broaden, with more than 500 patients registered through PAPZIMEOS SUPPORT, approximately 315 million covered U.S. lives, and increasing use across major medical centers and community practices. Management said the permanent J-code effective April 1 has helped institutions establish routine reimbursement and treatment workflows.

Management highlighted a broad FDA label, favorable safety profile, and durability data showing 83% of patients remained in complete response beyond three years as of the April 30 cutoff, with some patients exceeding four years without additional RRP treatment. PAPZIMEOS also received seven-year U.S. market exclusivity through August 2032.

Precigen expects PAPZIMEOS gross margins to stabilize in the high-80% to low-90% range after remaining pre-launch inventory is sold, while R&D spending is expected to rise as pipeline programs advance. The company said cash, investments, and collection of receivables should fund operations through cash-flow breakeven by the end of 2026.

The company remains on track to begin a pediatric PAPZIMEOS trial this year, while its EMA marketing application is under review. PRGN-2009 continues in Phase 2 trials with pembrolizumab in HPV-related head and neck and cervical cancers, with updated head-and-neck data expected later in 2026.

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Precigen Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ PGEN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,894,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Key Precigen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Precigen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and earnings substantially exceeded expectations. Quarterly revenue reached $55.0 million versus analyst estimates of approximately $28 million, while diluted EPS was $0.05 compared with an expected loss of $0.01. Precigen also reported $20.1 million in net income attributable to common shareholders and $22.6 million in operating profit. Precigen Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Quarterly revenue reached $55.0 million versus analyst estimates of approximately $28 million, while diluted EPS was $0.05 compared with an expected loss of $0.01. Precigen also reported $20.1 million in net income attributable to common shareholders and $22.6 million in operating profit. Positive Sentiment: PAPZIMEOS sales more than doubled sequentially. Net revenue from PAPZIMEOS was $53.1 million, reflecting growing U.S. adoption. Patient-hub enrollment exceeded 500 patients across major medical centers and community practices, suggesting broader commercial reach.

Net revenue from PAPZIMEOS was $53.1 million, reflecting growing U.S. adoption. Patient-hub enrollment exceeded 500 patients across major medical centers and community practices, suggesting broader commercial reach. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted improving cash-flow prospects and regulatory protection. Precigen said its $38.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, combined with PAPZIMEOS proceeds, is expected to support cash-flow break-even by year-end. The FDA also granted PAPZIMEOS seven years of market exclusivity, strengthening its competitive protection.

Precigen said its $38.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, combined with PAPZIMEOS proceeds, is expected to support cash-flow break-even by year-end. The FDA also granted PAPZIMEOS seven years of market exclusivity, strengthening its competitive protection. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. HC Wainwright reaffirmed its “buy” rating and $14 price target, while the reported median analyst target is $12.50—well above recent trading levels. Unusual options activity also showed a sharp increase in call buying, indicating elevated bullish speculation.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its “buy” rating and $14 price target, while the reported median analyst target is $12.50—well above recent trading levels. Unusual options activity also showed a sharp increase in call buying, indicating elevated bullish speculation. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed. In the latest quarter, 91 institutional investors increased their holdings while 65 reduced positions. Several funds made sizable additions, but Point72, FMR and other investors also cut exposure.

In the latest quarter, 91 institutional investors increased their holdings while 65 reduced positions. Several funds made sizable additions, but Point72, FMR and other investors also cut exposure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may temper enthusiasm. Company insiders reported no purchases and 22 sales over the past six months. COO Rutul Shah sold 33,772 shares for approximately $219,500 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; other executives also sold shares. Operating cash flow remained negative at $17.8 million, leaving execution and cash-flow improvement as important risks.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Precigen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Precigen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precigen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGEN

Insider Buying and Selling at Precigen

In related news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 171,429 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $948,002.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 354,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,960,578.55. The trade was a 32.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 346,836 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $2,042,864.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,768,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,198,656.08. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 956,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,371. Insiders own 41.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,824,860 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $45,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,462,078 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 613,340 shares during the period. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,540,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,505,992 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 1,673,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,933 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 1,440,446 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc NASDAQ: PGEN is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen's approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen's technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

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