Precision BioSciences' (DTIL) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.25.

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Precision BioSciences Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $239.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 85.37% and a negative net margin of 96.73%.The business had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,596 shares of the company's stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 68,311 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company's stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences is a clinical‐stage genome editing company that leverages its proprietary ARCUS platform to develop targeted gene therapies. ARCUS, an engineered nuclease derived from a naturally occurring enzyme, enables precise DNA modifications for both in vivo and ex vivo applications. The company's pipeline spans genetic diseases—including rare monogenic disorders—and immuno‐oncology, where it is advancing allogeneic cell therapy candidates designed to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2006 as a spin‐out from research at the University of North Carolina, Precision BioSciences is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with additional research and manufacturing capabilities located in the Research Triangle Park area.

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