Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.71) per share and revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 85.37% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Precision BioSciences Stock Down 3.9%

DTIL stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTIL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Precision BioSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JonesTrading restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Precision BioSciences

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 497.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,066,050 shares of the company's stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 887,515 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,320,000. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,662,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 587,500 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company's stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences is a clinical‐stage genome editing company that leverages its proprietary ARCUS platform to develop targeted gene therapies. ARCUS, an engineered nuclease derived from a naturally occurring enzyme, enables precise DNA modifications for both in vivo and ex vivo applications. The company's pipeline spans genetic diseases—including rare monogenic disorders—and immuno‐oncology, where it is advancing allogeneic cell therapy candidates designed to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2006 as a spin‐out from research at the University of North Carolina, Precision BioSciences is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with additional research and manufacturing capabilities located in the Research Triangle Park area.

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