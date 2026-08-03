Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Earns "Buy" Rating from HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DTIL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Precision BioSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JonesTrading reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.25.

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Precision BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $180.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 85.37% and a negative net margin of 96.73%.The company had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Miller Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company's stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences is a clinical‐stage genome editing company that leverages its proprietary ARCUS platform to develop targeted gene therapies. ARCUS, an engineered nuclease derived from a naturally occurring enzyme, enables precise DNA modifications for both in vivo and ex vivo applications. The company's pipeline spans genetic diseases—including rare monogenic disorders—and immuno‐oncology, where it is advancing allogeneic cell therapy candidates designed to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2006 as a spin‐out from research at the University of North Carolina, Precision BioSciences is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with additional research and manufacturing capabilities located in the Research Triangle Park area.

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