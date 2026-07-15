Preferred Bank (PFBC) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $73.5980 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.1%

PFBC opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.42. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $81.50 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Preferred Bank's payout ratio is 29.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Preferred Bank from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Preferred Bank

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,266 shares of the bank's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 81.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,428 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 148.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank NASDAQ: PFBC is a California-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Los Angeles. The institution offers a full range of banking products and services to businesses and individuals, with a particular emphasis on commercial real estate lending, business banking, treasury management and deposit accounts. Preferred Bank operates through branch offices across Southern California and national loan production offices in major U.S. markets.

The bank's core lending portfolio focuses on commercial real estate acquisition, development and investment properties.

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