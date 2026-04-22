Preformed Line Products (PLPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $173.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.00 million.

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Preformed Line Products Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $321.53 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $276.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.19. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $335.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Preformed Line Products's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLPC. Wall Street Zen cut Preformed Line Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Friday, March 27th. Freedom Capital raised Preformed Line Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preformed Line Products currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Preformed Line Products

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company NASDAQ: PLPC is a global manufacturer of engineered solutions for electric, telecommunications and industrial infrastructure networks. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products, including preformed wire and cable fittings, anchors, suspension and tension clamps, splice closures and optical fiber hardware. These durable components support the installation, repair and maintenance of overhead and underground systems, helping utilities and contractors manage reliability and safety in demanding environments.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, Preformed Line Products operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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