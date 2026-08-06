Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $4.7770 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Prelude Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.96. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,292 shares of the company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,040 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,218 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Prelude Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Prelude Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.67.

Get Our Latest Report on PRLD

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision medicine company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies for genetically defined oncology targets. By leveraging a chemical biology approach, the company aims to deliver targeted treatments that address key drivers of cancer cell growth and survival. Prelude's pipeline emphasizes novel inhibitors designed to engage molecular pathways validated by both preclinical and clinical evidence.

Among Prelude's lead programs is PRT2527, a selective PI3K‐alpha/delta inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical trials for solid tumors harboring PIK3CA and other pathway mutations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Prelude Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prelude Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Prelude Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here