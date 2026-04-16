Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Rating Lowered to "Buy" at Shore Capital Group

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Premier Miton Group Trading Down 6.2%

was downgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 58 price target on the stock. Shore Capital Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 39.76% from the company's current price.

Shares of Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 41.50 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.49. Premier Miton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 40.11 and a 1 year high of GBX 78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of £65.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.64.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

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