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Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Rating Lowered to "Buy" at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Premier Miton Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shore Capital lowered its rating on Premier Miton Group to a "buy" and set a GBX 58 price target39.76% upside from current levels.
  • Shares fell roughly 6.2% to GBX 41.50, trading below both the 50‑day (GBX 44.55) and 200‑day (GBX 51.49) moving averages; the stock has a market cap of ~£65.4m and a P/E of 54.6.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Premier Miton Group.

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 58 price target on the stock. Shore Capital Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 39.76% from the company's current price.

Premier Miton Group Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 41.50 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.49. Premier Miton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 40.11 and a 1 year high of GBX 78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of £65.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.64.

About Premier Miton Group

(Get Free Report)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

See Also

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