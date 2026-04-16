Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

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Premier Miton Group Stock Down 8.2%

Premier Miton Group plc ( LON:PMI Get Free Report )'s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday after Shore Capital Group downgraded the stock to a buy rating. Shore Capital Group now has a GBX 58 price target on the stock. Premier Miton Group traded as low as GBX 40.11 and last traded at GBX 40.60. Approximately 1,453,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 908,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.25.

The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.98 million, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

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