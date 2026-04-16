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Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Premier Miton Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 8.2% to GBX 40.60 after Shore Capital Group downgraded the stock to a buy rating and set a GBX 58 price target, while trading volume jumped ~60% to about 1.45 million shares.
  • Premier Miton is a small-cap manager (market cap £63.98 million) with a high P/E of 53.42; the share price sits below both the 50‑day (GBX 44.55) and 200‑day (GBX 51.49) moving averages and the company has a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 1.65.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday after Shore Capital Group downgraded the stock to a buy rating. Shore Capital Group now has a GBX 58 price target on the stock. Premier Miton Group traded as low as GBX 40.11 and last traded at GBX 40.60. Approximately 1,453,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 908,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.25.

Premier Miton Group Stock Down 8.2%

The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.98 million, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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