Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given "House Stock" Rating at Shore Capital Group

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 to GBX 105 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 105 price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 118 price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 128 price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 115 target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 114.20.

Get PHP alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHP

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 94.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.36. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 87.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 109.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79.

About Primary Health Properties

PHP invests in flexible, modern properties for local primary healthcare. The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Primary Health Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Primary Health Properties wasn't on the list.

While Primary Health Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here