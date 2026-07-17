Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given "House Stock" Rating at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Primary Health Properties logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shore Capital Group reaffirmed its “house stock” rating on Primary Health Properties (LON: PHP).
  • Other brokers remain generally constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus, with four Buy ratings and one Hold, and an average target price of GBX 114.20.
  • PHP shares opened at GBX 94.40, below the analyst average target, while the company reported a £2.45 billion market cap and a 14.30 P/E ratio.
  • Five stocks we like better than Primary Health Properties.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 to GBX 105 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 105 price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 118 price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 128 price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 115 target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 114.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHP

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 94.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.36. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 87.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 109.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79.

About Primary Health Properties

(Get Free Report)

PHP invests in flexible, modern properties for local primary healthcare. The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Primary Health Properties Right Now?

Before you consider Primary Health Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Primary Health Properties wasn't on the list.

While Primary Health Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines