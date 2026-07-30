Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital Group

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PHP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 118 target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 to GBX 105 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 105 target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 128 price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 115 target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 114.20.

Get PHP alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 96.90 on Thursday. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 87.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 109.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.80 EPS for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 45.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Primary Health Properties will post 7.0875912 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Primary Health Properties

PHP is a leading investor in critical healthcare infrastructure in the UK and Ireland. The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP has an unbroken 30 year track record of dividend growth. To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Primary Health Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Primary Health Properties wasn't on the list.

While Primary Health Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here