Primary Health Properties' (PHP) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 118 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock's previous close.

PHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 128 price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 to GBX 105 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 115 target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 105 price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 114.20.

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Primary Health Properties Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 95.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 87.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 109.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.80 EPS for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 45.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primary Health Properties will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Primary Health Properties News

Here are the key news stories impacting Primary Health Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings increased following the Assura combination. The company reported a significant rise in earnings after completing its combination with Assura, highlighting the potential benefits of greater scale and an enlarged healthcare-property portfolio. Primary Health Properties earnings jump after Assura combination

The company reported a significant rise in earnings after completing its combination with Assura, highlighting the potential benefits of greater scale and an enlarged healthcare-property portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results showed solid profitability. PHP reported quarterly EPS of GBX 3.80, a 45.95% net margin and a 6.03% return on equity. The results provide fundamental support for the stock, although investors will assess how much of the earnings improvement came from the Assura transaction and related accounting effects. Primary Health Properties quarterly earnings

PHP reported quarterly EPS of GBX 3.80, a 45.95% net margin and a 6.03% return on equity. The results provide fundamental support for the stock, although investors will assess how much of the earnings improvement came from the Assura transaction and related accounting effects. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 128 price target. The target implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels and signals continued confidence in PHP’s outlook. Berenberg rating update

The target implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels and signals continued confidence in PHP’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Shore Capital maintained its “house stock” designation, indicating the broker continues to view PHP as a preferred investment within its coverage. Shore Capital rating update

indicating the broker continues to view PHP as a preferred investment within its coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Edison published a new report on PHP. The report adds fresh research coverage, but the supplied information does not disclose its recommendation, valuation or earnings forecasts. Edison report on Primary Health Properties

The report adds fresh research coverage, but the supplied information does not disclose its recommendation, valuation or earnings forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Other broker targets were more measured. A separate broker roundup placed the average PHP target price at GBX 114.20, still above recent levels but below Berenberg’s GBX 128 target. Brokerages set Primary Health Properties target price

About Primary Health Properties

PHP is a leading investor in critical healthcare infrastructure in the UK and Ireland. The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP has an unbroken 30 year track record of dividend growth. To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

Further Reading

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