PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $180.79 and traded as high as $217.50. PrimeEnergy shares last traded at $214.80, with a volume of 131,581 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PrimeEnergy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNRG

PrimeEnergy Stock Up 7.6%

The firm has a market cap of $347.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of -0.18. The stock's 50 day moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average is $180.79.

PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 10,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,890,014.69. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,778.14. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 8,936 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $1,711,958.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 105,763 shares in the company, valued at $20,262,075.54. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,300 shares of company stock worth $5,836,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 168 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in PrimeEnergy by 673.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

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