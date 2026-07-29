Primerica (PRI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $5.96 per share and revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.51. Primerica had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $855.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Primerica alerts: Sign Up

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $322.56 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $230.09 and a 12 month high of $323.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $288.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.63.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Primerica's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $503,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,548.04. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.49, for a total value of $420,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,451,391.04. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 72.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Primerica from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Primerica from $305.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $280.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Primerica from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Primerica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $308.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Primerica

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica's core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Primerica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Primerica wasn't on the list.

While Primerica currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here