Primo Brands (PRMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Primo Brands to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $1.7651 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Primo Brands had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 0.88%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Primo Brands's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Primo Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Primo Brands Stock Up 2.8%

Primo Brands stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Primo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PRMB shares. Weiss Ratings raised Primo Brands from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Primo Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Primo Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Primo Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Primo Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Primo Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Primo Brands by 17.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 23,033,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,854 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454,637 shares of the company's stock worth $236,333,000 after buying an additional 9,461,990 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Primo Brands by 622.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,219,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,690,000 after buying an additional 5,358,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Primo Brands by 2,486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,867,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,784,000 after buying an additional 5,640,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,090,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,503,000 after acquiring an additional 177,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company's stock.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands NYSE: PRMB is a consumer packaged beverage company that was established as an independent entity following a corporate spin‐off in 2023. The company specializes in the production, marketing and distribution of a broad portfolio of bottled water products, including purified, mineral and sparkling varieties. Through its focus on quality control and innovation, Primo Brands aims to deliver clean, great-tasting water in formats tailored to both at-home consumption and on-the-go lifestyles.

Its product range spans multi-serve and single-serve bottles, aluminum cans and other eco-friendly packaging solutions.

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