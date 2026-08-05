Primoris Services' (PRIM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the company's previous close.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Primoris Services from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Primoris Services from $212.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Primoris Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.47.

Get Primoris Services alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE PRIM opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $205.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.56.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company's revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 29,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $3,798,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,525,611.64. This trade represents a 51.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $2,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,323.69. This trade represents a 57.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Primoris Services by 327.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,892 shares of the company's stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 509.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,713 shares of the company's stock worth $41,800,000 after buying an additional 281,482 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Primoris Services by 2,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 314,426 shares of the company's stock worth $39,033,000 after buying an additional 301,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Primoris Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Primoris Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted loss beat expectations: Primoris reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $(0.27), better than the $(0.35) analyst consensus. Revenue was $1.69 billion, though it fell short of the $1.73 billion estimate. Primoris Services Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Primoris reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $(0.27), better than the $(0.35) analyst consensus. Revenue was $1.69 billion, though it fell short of the $1.73 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog supports future revenue: Backlog reached approximately $13.9 billion at June 30, including $8.2 billion under master service agreements. Primoris also maintained its 2026 outlook for net income of $71 million to $101 million, or $1.30 to $1.85 per share. Primoris Reports Q2 Loss as Revenue Falls

Backlog reached approximately $13.9 billion at June 30, including $8.2 billion under master service agreements. Primoris also maintained its 2026 outlook for net income of $71 million to $101 million, or $1.30 to $1.85 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend maintained: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable October 15 to shareholders of record September 30. The annualized payout is $0.32 per share, representing a yield of roughly 0.4%. Primoris Services Dividend and Stock Information

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable October 15 to shareholders of record September 30. The annualized payout is $0.32 per share, representing a yield of roughly 0.4%. Negative Sentiment: Operating performance deteriorated: Revenue declined 10.7% year over year to $1.688 billion, while the company posted a reported net loss of $24.2 million, compared with $84.3 million of net income a year earlier. Energy revenue fell 19.2%, reflecting pressure in renewable-energy projects. Primoris Services Q2 Earnings Metrics

Revenue declined 10.7% year over year to $1.688 billion, while the company posted a reported net loss of $24.2 million, compared with $84.3 million of net income a year earlier. Energy revenue fell 19.2%, reflecting pressure in renewable-energy projects. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang intensifies: Several law firms publicized a securities class action covering investors who bought PRIM shares from August 5, 2025, through June 22, 2026. The allegations involve misleading disclosures about fixed-price renewable-project costs, project controls and expected margins. The lead-plaintiff deadline is September 21, 2026. Primoris Services Securities Fraud Class Action

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Primoris Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Primoris Services wasn't on the list.

While Primoris Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here