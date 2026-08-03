Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Given New $107.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential downside of 7.29% from the stock's previous close.

Get PFG alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore set a $108.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial cut Principal Financial Group from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities set a $94.00 price target on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFG

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PFG traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 214,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company's 50-day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.11 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wee Yee Cheong sold 7,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $777,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,259.88. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $273,276,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,370,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $982,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,023,880 shares of the company's stock worth $167,800,000 after buying an additional 776,997 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,376,797 shares of the company's stock worth $279,970,000 after acquiring an additional 636,334 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group NASDAQ: PFG is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that provides a range of retirement, investment and insurance solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. The firm's business is organized around retirement services, asset management, and insurance products designed to help clients plan, invest for, and protect income over the long term.

Principal's product and service offerings include retirement plan recordkeeping and administration for employer-sponsored plans, individual and group retirement annuities, life and disability insurance, employee benefits solutions, and wealth management services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Principal Financial Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Principal Financial Group wasn't on the list.

While Principal Financial Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here