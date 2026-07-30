Privia Health Group (PRVA) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Privia Health Group to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $597.7370 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Privia Health Group Trading Down 2.9%

PRVA opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 150.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 53,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $1,463,387.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,441.12. This represents a 44.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $588,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,482.51. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 478,855 shares of company stock worth $12,099,109 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 112,428 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the company's stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,213,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,768,000 after buying an additional 350,194 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $26.00 price objective on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Privia Health Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Privia Health Group

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group NASDAQ: PRVA is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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