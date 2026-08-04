PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from PROCEPT BioRobotics' conference call:

Q2 revenue rose 19% year over year to $94.5 million , supported by 65 HYDROS system placements, stronger pricing, and 32% growth in U.S. system revenue. Management maintained its full-year revenue guidance of $390 million to $410 million.

, supported by 65 HYDROS system placements, stronger pricing, and 32% growth in U.S. system revenue. Management maintained its full-year revenue guidance of $390 million to $410 million. U.S. procedures increased 21% to more than 13,100 but came in below expectations, primarily because of softness in legacy AquaBeam accounts. Full-year procedure guidance was reduced to 54,000–56,000, with the low end assuming no improvement in AquaBeam utilization.

U.S. procedures increased 21% to more than 13,100 but came in below expectations, primarily because of softness in legacy AquaBeam accounts. Full-year procedure guidance was reduced to 54,000–56,000, with the low end assuming no improvement in AquaBeam utilization. HYDROS accounts are generating significantly more procedures per account than legacy AquaBeam sites, while launch-team-supported accounts are showing faster time to first case and stronger early utilization. PROCEPT is accelerating replacements, completing 14 in Q2 and now expecting approximately 40 for the full year.

HYDROS accounts are generating significantly more procedures per account than legacy AquaBeam sites, while launch-team-supported accounts are showing faster time to first case and stronger early utilization. PROCEPT is accelerating replacements, completing 14 in Q2 and now expecting approximately 40 for the full year. Operating expenses increased to $89.8 million, driving a $26.9 million net loss and an $11.3 million adjusted EBITDA loss in Q2. The company raised full-year operating expense guidance to $355 million–$360 million, although it still expects positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4.

Operating expenses increased to $89.8 million, driving a $26.9 million net loss and an $11.3 million adjusted EBITDA loss in Q2. The company raised full-year operating expense guidance to $355 million–$360 million, although it still expects positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4. The American Urological Association strengthened its recommendation for Aquablation, and PROCEPT completed enrollment of all 280 patients in the WATER IV randomized prostate cancer trial. The company also received FDA IDE approval for a second randomized trial comparing Aquablation with active surveillance.

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PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,692,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.51. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The firm's 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut PROCEPT BioRobotics to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRCT

Key Headlines Impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics

Here are the key news stories impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 19.3% year over year to $94.5 million, exceeding analysts’ $92.77 million estimate. The results were supported by continued growth in the company’s urology surgical-robotics business. PROCEPT BioRobotics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the company's stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 917 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 90.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company's technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company's flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

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