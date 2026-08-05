PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential upside of 3.94% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRCT. Citigroup downgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.09.

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PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PRCT opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,015,978 shares of the company's stock worth $31,963,000 after acquiring an additional 157,147 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,864,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 99,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,848 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,739 shares of the company's stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 71,832 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics

Here are the key news stories impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 19.3% year over year to $94.5 million, exceeding analysts’ estimate of $92.77 million. The company’s full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $390 million to $410 million has a midpoint broadly in line with the $397.2 million consensus forecast. PROCEPT BioRobotics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 19.3% year over year to $94.5 million, exceeding analysts’ estimate of $92.77 million. The company’s full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $390 million to $410 million has a midpoint broadly in line with the $397.2 million consensus forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed the company’s second-quarter performance and outlook on its earnings call, giving investors additional detail on demand trends, sales execution and the path toward improved profitability. PROCEPT BioRobotics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management discussed the company’s second-quarter performance and outlook on its earnings call, giving investors additional detail on demand trends, sales execution and the path toward improved profitability. Negative Sentiment: PROCEPT reported a second-quarter loss of $0.47 per share, slightly worse than the expected $0.46 loss and wider than the $0.35 loss in the prior-year quarter. The company remains unprofitable, with a reported negative net margin and return on equity. PROCEPT BioRobotics Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

PROCEPT reported a second-quarter loss of $0.47 per share, slightly worse than the expected $0.46 loss and wider than the $0.35 loss in the prior-year quarter. The company remains unprofitable, with a reported negative net margin and return on equity. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud class actions alleging that PROCEPT overstated demand through late-quarter bulk discounts, channel stuffing or sales pull-ins, while failing to disclose excess customer inventory and weaker handpiece demand. The allegations are unproven, but the lawsuits increase legal, reputational and execution risks. A lead-plaintiff deadline of September 22, 2026 has been cited in several notices. PRCT Legal News

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company's technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company's flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

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