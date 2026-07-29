Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.890-7.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.1 billion-$86.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.5 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6%

PG stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $348.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble reported quarterly EPS of $1.43, in line with analysts’ expectations, while maintaining strong profitability with a 19.16% net margin and 32% return on equity. Procter & Gamble revenue misses estimates as volume stays unchanged

Procter & Gamble reported quarterly EPS of $1.43, in line with analysts’ expectations, while maintaining strong profitability with a 19.16% net margin and 32% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: CEO Shailesh Jejurikar will become chair of the board effective Aug. 1, a leadership transition that may provide continuity for the company’s strategy. Procter & Gamble revenue misses estimates as volume stays unchanged

CEO Shailesh Jejurikar will become chair of the board effective Aug. 1, a leadership transition that may provide continuity for the company’s strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $6.89-$7.11 centers around $7.00, modestly below the $7.07 consensus estimate, suggesting limited near-term earnings upside but broadly stable profits.

Management’s fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $6.89-$7.11 centers around $7.00, modestly below the $7.07 consensus estimate, suggesting limited near-term earnings upside but broadly stable profits. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $21.20 billion missed the $21.38 billion consensus, and sales volume was unchanged. Weakness in grooming and oral care reflected uneven consumer demand. P&G forecasts muted 2027 as tighter consumer spending hurt demand

Quarterly revenue of $21.20 billion missed the $21.38 billion consensus, and sales volume was unchanged. Weakness in grooming and oral care reflected uneven consumer demand. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $85.1 billion-$86.8 billion is well below the $89.5 billion analyst consensus. P&G cited tighter consumer spending, higher costs and a challenging geopolitical and economic environment, while working harder to persuade inflation-pressured shoppers to buy brands such as Tide and Bounty. P&G forecasts muted 2027 as tighter consumer spending hurt demand

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alvarez & Marsal Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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