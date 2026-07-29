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Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Procter & Gamble logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Procter & Gamble issued FY 2027 guidance of $6.89–$7.11 in EPS and $85.1–$86.8 billion in revenue. The revenue outlook is substantially below the $89.5 billion analyst consensus, while the EPS midpoint is modestly below the $7.07 consensus.
  • The latest quarter produced $1.43 in EPS, in line with estimates, but revenue of $21.20 billion missed expectations and sales volume was unchanged. Weakness in grooming and oral care reflected tighter consumer spending and uneven demand.
  • P&G declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0885, equivalent to $4.35 annually and a 2.9% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with an average price target of $161.74.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.890-7.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.1 billion-$86.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.5 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6%

PG stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $348.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble reported quarterly EPS of $1.43, in line with analysts’ expectations, while maintaining strong profitability with a 19.16% net margin and 32% return on equity. Procter & Gamble revenue misses estimates as volume stays unchanged
  • Positive Sentiment: CEO Shailesh Jejurikar will become chair of the board effective Aug. 1, a leadership transition that may provide continuity for the company’s strategy. Procter & Gamble revenue misses estimates as volume stays unchanged
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management’s fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $6.89-$7.11 centers around $7.00, modestly below the $7.07 consensus estimate, suggesting limited near-term earnings upside but broadly stable profits.
  • Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $21.20 billion missed the $21.38 billion consensus, and sales volume was unchanged. Weakness in grooming and oral care reflected uneven consumer demand. P&G forecasts muted 2027 as tighter consumer spending hurt demand
  • Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $85.1 billion-$86.8 billion is well below the $89.5 billion analyst consensus. P&G cited tighter consumer spending, higher costs and a challenging geopolitical and economic environment, while working harder to persuade inflation-pressured shoppers to buy brands such as Tide and Bounty. P&G forecasts muted 2027 as tighter consumer spending hurt demand

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alvarez & Marsal Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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