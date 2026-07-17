Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold Off Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Senator Tommy Tuberville (Republican-Alabama) recently sold shares of Procter & Gamble Company The) (NYSE: PG. In a filing disclosed on July 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on June 8th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/9/2026.

on 6/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of American Water Works NYSE: AWK on 6/8/2026.

on 6/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of CSX NASDAQ: CSX on 6/8/2026.

on 6/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Duke Energy NYSE: DUK on 6/8/2026.

on 6/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Lockheed Martin NYSE: LMT on 6/8/2026.

on 6/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Mastercard NYSE: MA on 6/8/2026.

on 6/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy NYSE: NEE on 6/8/2026.

on 6/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Pfizer NYSE: PFE on 6/8/2026.

on 6/8/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 6/8/2026.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.49 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $146.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on Procter & Gamble while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164 , which still implies upside from current levels. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target cut

JPMorgan kept an rating on Procter & Gamble while only trimming its price target to , which still implies upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage suggests PG may still be undervalued based on DCF and earnings-multiple checks, and management’s plan to cut up to 7,000 non-manufacturing jobs could support margins and cash flow over time. Yahoo Finance article on valuation and job cuts

Recent coverage suggests PG may still be based on DCF and earnings-multiple checks, and management’s plan to cut up to could support margins and cash flow over time. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble announced a quarterly dividend , reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for investors. TipRanks dividend declaration article

Procter & Gamble announced a , reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for investors. Neutral Sentiment: PG recently outperformed the broader market , showing relative strength even without a major new catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on PG outperformance

PG recently , showing relative strength even without a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: UBS warned that consumer staple companies likely faced another “tricky” quarter , which highlights a potentially tougher operating backdrop for the sector, though PG-specific details were not provided. Yahoo Finance UBS sector outlook article

UBS warned that consumer staple companies likely faced another , which highlights a potentially tougher operating backdrop for the sector, though PG-specific details were not provided. Negative Sentiment: The broader consumer-staples outlook may be pressured by slower earnings growth, which could limit how much investors are willing to pay for PG despite its defensive profile.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.42.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

About Senator Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville's career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here