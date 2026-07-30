Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 1.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.6% on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $181.00 to $170.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Procter & Gamble traded as low as $142.25 and last traded at $143.8050. 9,384,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 10,048,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.10.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.52.

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Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average of $148.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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