Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Down 1.1% - What's Next?

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $145.60 and last traded at $146.74. Approximately 5,745,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,215,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.40.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $146.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here