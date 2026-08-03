Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) to Post Earnings on Monday

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Proficient Auto Logistics to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $106.7750 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PAL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,795. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.25. Proficient Auto Logistics has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Proficient Auto Logistics news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 27,191 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $136,770.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 936,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,712,647.24. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 14.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,623 shares of the company's stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 83,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,277 shares of the company's stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 29,275 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research set a $10.00 price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies.

Further Reading

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