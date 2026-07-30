ProFrac (ACDC) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect ProFrac to post earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $483.8070 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $426.39 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 44.39% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, analysts expect ProFrac to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProFrac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $653.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.42. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProFrac by 7,241.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 822.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,234 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACDC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProFrac from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ProFrac from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACDC

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, and fluid ends.

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