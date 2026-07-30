PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the fintech holding company's stock. KeyCorp's price target suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut PROG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PROG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital lowered PROG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.69.

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PROG Stock Performance

PRG opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78. PROG has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $47.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The fintech holding company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. PROG had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.50 million. PROG has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROG will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PROG

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,824,091 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $53,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PROG by 588.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 840,029 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $24,100,000 after purchasing an additional 717,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PROG by 102.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,663 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,159,874 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $34,205,000 after buying an additional 317,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,405 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 259,630 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting PROG

Here are the key news stories impacting PROG this week:

Positive Sentiment: PROG reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share , well above the roughly $0.95–$0.96 analyst consensus and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Revenue of $719.72 million also exceeded the $713.5 million consensus. PROG Holdings Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

PROG reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , well above the roughly $0.95–$0.96 analyst consensus and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Revenue of also exceeded the $713.5 million consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management characterized the quarter as strong, citing revenue near the high end of its outlook and continued momentum in leasing demand and the Four business. Results also include Purchasing Power, acquired in January 2026, expanding the company’s reported revenue base. PROG Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management characterized the quarter as strong, citing revenue near the high end of its outlook and continued momentum in leasing demand and the Four business. Results also include Purchasing Power, acquired in January 2026, expanding the company’s reported revenue base. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance was raised or maintained at $4.75–$5.00 , above the approximately $4.66 consensus estimate. Full-year revenue guidance is $3.0 billion–$3.1 billion.

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance was raised or maintained at , above the approximately $4.66 consensus estimate. Full-year revenue guidance is $3.0 billion–$3.1 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.00–$1.20 brackets the $1.05 analyst estimate, indicating expectations for continued profitability but limited earnings upside relative to consensus. The earnings call discussed operating trends, business growth and the integration of Purchasing Power. PROG Holdings Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.00–$1.20 brackets the $1.05 analyst estimate, indicating expectations for continued profitability but limited earnings upside relative to consensus. The earnings call discussed operating trends, business growth and the integration of Purchasing Power. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $715 million–$750 million has a midpoint of $732.5 million, below the roughly $746.7 million consensus. That weaker near-term sales outlook, along with continuing concerns about consumer pressure and write-offs, likely overshadowed the quarterly earnings beat and contributed to the decline in PRG shares.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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