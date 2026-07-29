PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.0 million-$750.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.7 million. PROG also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.750-5.000 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PROG from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital downgraded PROG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on PROG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of PROG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRG

PROG Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE PRG opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.78. PROG has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $47.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The fintech holding company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. PROG had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $742.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PROG will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. PROG's payout ratio is 15.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in PROG by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,235 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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