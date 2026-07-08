Progressive (PGR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect Progressive to announce earnings of $4.56 per share and revenue of $21.5336 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Progressive's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Progressive to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Progressive Trading Up 1.2%

PGR opened at $234.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a one year low of $189.20 and a one year high of $254.93. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $205.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.65.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's payout ratio is 2.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Progressive from $235.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 price objective on Progressive in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $247.00 price objective on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $235.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $1,514,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,376.18. The trade was a 23.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,000. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,817. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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