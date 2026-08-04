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ProKidney (PROK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
ProKidney logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ProKidney is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens Tuesday, August 11. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.13 per share and revenue of approximately $0.186 million; the conference call is scheduled for August 14 at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • The company’s previous quarter missed earnings estimates, reporting a $0.14-per-share loss versus the expected $0.13 loss, while revenue of $0.23 million exceeded the $0.10 million consensus.
  • PROK recently traded near $1.61, close to its 12-month low, while analyst views remain mixed but produce a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average $12 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $0.1860 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect ProKidney to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProKidney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 327,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,670. ProKidney has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi acquired a new position in ProKidney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ProKidney by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 128,853 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ProKidney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 351,421 shares of the company's stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised ProKidney from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut ProKidney from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PROK

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney, Inc NASDAQ: PROK is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cell-based therapies for kidney diseases. The company’s research and development activities center on harnessing human-derived proximal tubule cells to address conditions such as acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). By targeting the underlying cellular mechanisms of renal injury and dysfunction, ProKidney aims to offer novel regenerative medicine approaches that go beyond current supportive care options.

ProKidney’s lead programs utilize proprietary methods for isolating and expanding renal epithelial cells to create injectable therapeutic products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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