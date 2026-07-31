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Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
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Key Points

  • Prologis has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from 23 brokerages, with 15 buy ratings and eight holds. The average 12-month price target is approximately $153.81, modestly above the reported $146.09 share price.
  • Recent analysts largely maintained positive views, with price targets ranging from $150 to $159; Barclays and Mizuho notably raised their targets, while BMO lowered its target to $158.
  • Prologis reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting $1.13 in EPS versus a $0.75 consensus estimate and $2.43 billion in revenue, up 11% year over year. The company guided to fiscal 2026 EPS of $6.22–$6.30.
  • Interested in Prologis? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.8095.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $146.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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