Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.8095.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $146.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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