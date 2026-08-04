Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,802,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session's volume of 3,700,098 shares.The stock last traded at $140.6510 and had previously closed at $144.15.

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Prologis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis agreed to acquire U.K. logistics-property owner SEGRO in a recommended combination valued at approximately $18.8 billion, or up to £14.3 billion ($19.2 billion). The deal would expand Prologis’ European logistics platform, increase its scale and potentially create long-term operating and growth synergies. SEGRO shareholders would generally receive 0.092 newly issued Prologis shares per SEGRO share, with a partial cash alternative. Prologis Announces Recommended Acquisition of SEGRO plc

Prologis agreed to acquire U.K. logistics-property owner SEGRO in a recommended combination valued at approximately $18.8 billion, or up to £14.3 billion ($19.2 billion). The deal would expand Prologis’ European logistics platform, increase its scale and potentially create long-term operating and growth synergies. SEGRO shareholders would generally receive 0.092 newly issued Prologis shares per SEGRO share, with a partial cash alternative. Positive Sentiment: Prologis priced an underwritten offering of 15 million common shares expected to generate approximately $2.1 billion in gross proceeds. The capital strengthens funding for the SEGRO transaction and supports Prologis’ balance sheet and financial flexibility. Prologis Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering

Prologis priced an underwritten offering of 15 million common shares expected to generate approximately $2.1 billion in gross proceeds. The capital strengthens funding for the SEGRO transaction and supports Prologis’ balance sheet and financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals. Its ultimate impact will depend on the acquisition’s execution, financing mix, operating synergies and effects on per-share earnings. UK’s SEGRO Agrees to Prologis’ Bid

The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals. Its ultimate impact will depend on the acquisition’s execution, financing mix, operating synergies and effects on per-share earnings. Negative Sentiment: The issuance of 15 million new Prologis shares creates near-term shareholder dilution and signals that the acquisition will require substantial external capital. Investors may also be concerned about integration risk, added transaction complexity and the possibility that benefits take time to materialize. Prologis Announces Common Stock Offering

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Prologis's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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