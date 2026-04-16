Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $145.01 and last traded at $144.0520, with a volume of 293473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.77.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.69. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS.

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Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 120.56%.

Key Stories Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Prologis Trading Up 3.0%

The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.44.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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