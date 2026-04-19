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Promising Chinese Stocks To Consider - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Diageo logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flags seven Chinese stocks to watch by recent dollar trading volume: Diageo (DEO), Charming Medical (MCTA), UP Fintech (TIGR), Regencell Bioscience (RGC), RBB Bancorp (RBB), Baiya International Group (BIYA), and HF Foods Group (HFFG).
  • The group is sector-diverse — spanning alcoholic beverages, Traditional Chinese Medicine and biotech, online brokerage/fintech, regional banking, offshore VIE structures, and Asian food distribution — offering different growth drivers and exposure.
  • Investors should note that MarketBeat’s definition of “Chinese stocks” includes mainland, Hong Kong, and foreign listings/ADRs and that these names may carry regulatory, currency, VIE, and country-specific political/accounting risks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Diageo, Charming Medical, UP Fintech, Regencell Bioscience, RBB Bancorp, Baiya International Group, and Hf Foods Group are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Chinese stocks" refers to equity securities issued by companies that are headquartered in China or derive a substantial portion of their revenues from Chinese markets. These include shares listed on mainland exchanges (Shanghai, Shenzhen), the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and foreign listings or ADRs on U.S. and other exchanges, and may carry unique considerations for investors such as different regulatory regimes, currency exposure, and country-specific political or accounting risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Charming Medical (MCTA)

We are a Hong Kong-based provider of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired therapies and products. We offer a wide range of beauty, wellness, and postpartum services and products rooted and influenced by the principles and practices of TCM, such as the use of herbal ingredients, acupuncture techniques, Tuina massage, and dietary guidance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCTA

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGC

RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBB

Baiya International Group (BIYA)

We, Baiya International Group Inc. (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIYA

Hf Foods Group (HFFG)

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HFFG

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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