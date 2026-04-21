Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today - April 21st

Tesla, Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, NIO, and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or supply components and services for electric vehicles (including automakers, battery producers, charging-network operators, and EV software or parts suppliers). For investors, they offer exposure to the EV sector’s growth potential driven by technology and regulation, but carry risks from high valuations, intense competition, supply‑chain challenges, and sensitivity to policy and adoption trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

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Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFAI)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FFAI

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