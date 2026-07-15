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Promising Medical Stocks To Research - July 15th

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted five high-volume medical stocks to watch on July 15: Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth, Intuitive Surgical, and Elevance Health. The list was based on recent dollar trading volume rather than a specific earnings or news event.
  • Eli Lilly stood out for its diabetes and obesity drugs, including Jardiance, Mounjaro, Trulicity, and Zepbound, underscoring its exposure to the fast-growing GLP-1 and obesity-treatment market.
  • The other names represent major healthcare subsegments, from Johnson & Johnson’s medicines and MedTech businesses to UnitedHealth and Elevance’s insurance and health services operations, plus Intuitive Surgical’s minimally invasive surgical systems.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Eli Lilly and Company.

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group, Intuitive Surgical, and Elevance Health are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies involved in the healthcare industry, such as pharmaceutical firms, biotech companies, medical device makers, hospitals, and healthcare service providers. For stock market investors, they represent an opportunity to invest in businesses that develop, manufacture, or deliver products and services used in medicine and patient care. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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