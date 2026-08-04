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Promising Music Stocks To Research - August 4th

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
NetEase logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven music-related stocks—NetEase, Warner Music Group, Tencent Music Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Reservoir Media, and Zeta Network Group—were identified as having the highest recent dollar trading volume in the sector.
  • The companies provide exposure to varied parts of the music industry, including streaming, recorded music, publishing, online karaoke, live entertainment, audio technology, and music education.
  • The article presents these companies as stocks to research, while noting that music-industry performance can be influenced by consumer trends, subscriptions, artist popularity, and broader market conditions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

NetEase, Warner Music Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Dolby Laboratories, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Reservoir Media, and Zeta Network Group are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. **Music stocks** are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, concert promoters, music publishers, and audio-equipment manufacturers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the industry’s revenues and growth, while recognizing that their performance is affected by consumer trends, artist popularity, subscriptions, and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGE

Reservoir Media (RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSVR

Zeta Network Group (ZNB)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZNB

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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