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Promising Music Stocks To Watch Now - July 11th

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
NetEase logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NetEase, Tencent Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Madison Square Garden Entertainment are highlighted as the music stocks to watch, based on recent trading volume. MarketBeat says these names have seen the highest dollar trading volume among music-related stocks in the past several days.
  • NetEase (NTES) and Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) stand out for their China-focused digital entertainment businesses, including music streaming, karaoke, live streaming, and related content. Both companies are positioned around large, internet-based music ecosystems rather than traditional record-label models.
  • Warner Music Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Madison Square Garden Entertainment represent different parts of the music and entertainment value chain, from recorded music and publishing to audio technology and live events. This shows the article’s broader view of music stocks beyond just streaming platforms.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

NetEase, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Warner Music Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Madison Square Garden Entertainment are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Music stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the music industry, such as record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters, music publishers, instrument makers, and audio technology firms. For stock market investors, the term generally refers to companies whose revenues and growth are tied to music consumption, live performances, licensing, and related entertainment trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGE

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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