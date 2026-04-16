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Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Onto Innovation logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags Onto Innovation (ONTO), NVE (NVEC), Nano Dimension (NNDM) and Clene (CLNN) as nanotechnology stocks to watch after recording the highest dollar trading volume among nanotech names recently, noting these equities offer potential high growth but carry elevated technical, regulatory and commercialization risks.
  • Company focuses: Onto Innovation provides optical metrology, lithography and process-control tools; NVE develops spintronics-based sensors and couplers; Nano Dimension builds additive-manufacturing/3D-printing systems for electronics, polymers and metals; and Clene is a clinical-stage firm developing clean‑surfaced nanotechnology therapeutics with lead candidate CNM‑Au8 in multiple Phase 2 trials.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Onto Innovation, NVE, Nano Dimension, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves developing, manufacturing, or commercializing technologies and products that manipulate matter at the nanoscale (typically 1–100 nanometers), such as advanced materials, nanoelectronics, sensors, and targeted drug-delivery systems. For investors, these equities provide exposure to potential high-growth, technology-driven markets but often come with elevated technical, regulatory, and commercialization risks and can be more volatile than broader market sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNDM

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Onto Innovation Right Now?

Before you consider Onto Innovation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Onto Innovation wasn't on the list.

While Onto Innovation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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