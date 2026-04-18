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Promising Penny Stocks To Follow Today - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Blaize logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names three penny stocks to watch today: Blaize (BZAI), HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE), and BigBear.ai (BBAI), which recorded the highest dollar trading volume among penny stocks in recent days.
  • Blaize builds AI compute solutions for edge-to-core deployments; HIVE operates cryptocurrency mining and data centers in Canada, Sweden and Iceland; and BigBear.ai offers AI-powered decision intelligence for national security, supply chain and digital identity use cases.
  • Penny stocks typically trade under $5 and often have low liquidity and high volatility, making these names speculative and higher-risk investments for most investors.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Blaize, HIVE Digital Technologies, and BigBear.ai are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies, commonly defined in the U.S. as trading for less than $5 per share and often quoted on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than major exchanges. They tend to have low liquidity, high volatility, and limited public information, making them speculative and higher-risk investments for most stock market investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Blaize (BZAI)

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BZAI

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Blaize Right Now?

Before you consider Blaize, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blaize wasn't on the list.

While Blaize currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

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