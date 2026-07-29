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Promising Real Estate Stocks To Research - July 29th

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Blackstone logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified seven real estate stocks to research: Blackstone, CoStar Group, CBRE Group, Welltower, American Tower, Ferrovial, and Prologis. They recently recorded the highest dollar trading volumes among real estate stocks.
  • The list spans diverse real estate-related businesses, including alternative asset management, commercial property data and services, health care and communications REITs, infrastructure, and logistics real estate.
  • Several companies have specialized market positions: Welltower focuses on health care infrastructure, American Tower owns communications sites and data centers, and Prologis operates a global logistics real estate portfolio of approximately 1.2 billion square feet.
  • Interested in Blackstone? Here are five stocks we like better.

Blackstone, CoStar Group, CBRE Group, Welltower, American Tower, Ferrovial, and Prologis are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage, or finance real estate properties. They may include real estate investment trusts (REITs), property developers, and real estate services firms, and their performance can be influenced by property values, rental income, interest rates, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

CoStar Group (CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CBRE Group (CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Ferrovial (FER)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FER

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Blackstone Right Now?

Before you consider Blackstone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackstone wasn't on the list.

While Blackstone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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