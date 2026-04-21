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Promising Solar Stocks To Watch Today - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
First Solar logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flags five solar stocks to watch today: First Solar (FSLR), Enphase Energy (ENPH), SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Sunrun (RUN), and Nextpower (NXT), chosen for the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • The names cover the solar value chain — First Solar (thin‑film PV modules), Enphase (microinverters and software), SolarEdge (DC‑optimized inverters and energy storage), Sunrun (residential installation and battery services), and Nextpower (utility‑scale trackers and software).
  • These stocks offer exposure to renewable energy growth but can be volatile and are especially sensitive to government policy, commodity costs, technological change, and project financing cycles.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

First Solar, Enphase Energy, SolarEdge Technologies, Sunrun, and Nextpower are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. For stock market investors, "solar stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is in the solar energy sector—such as manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and cells, suppliers of components (inverters, trackers), installers, and project developers/operators. Investors buy solar stocks to gain exposure to the growth of renewable energy, but these equities can be volatile and are sensitive to government policy, commodity costs, technological change, and project financing cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Solar Right Now?

Before you consider First Solar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Solar wasn't on the list.

While First Solar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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